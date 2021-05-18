Advertisement

Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Girl At 50

Channels Television  
Updated May 18, 2021
Naomi Campbell attends the screening of ‘Blackkklansman’ during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France.

 

 

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first child — a baby girl.

The supermodel, who is 50, announced the news on Instagram.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned the Tuesday post, which included a close-up image of her newborn’s feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Her comments section was filled with congratulations from fans and Campbell’s celebrity friends.

“Many many many congratulations to you and to your family,” wrote Jodie Turner-Smith, “the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! 💞💞💞”

Congratulations, Naomi!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)



