Alleged ₦10bn Fraud: PDP Won’t Succumb To Blackmail, Intimidation – Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday has stated that the PDP will not succumb to blackmail and intimidation.

Ologbondiyan’s reaction followed the invitation from the Economic Financial Crimes Commission to explain how ₦10bn belonging to the party was allegedly diverted.

EFCC had invited senior PDP officials after the party’s chieftain, Kassim Afegbua levelled an allegation against PDP leadership concerning financial transactions.

While describing the party as a “responsible and public-spirited political party”, Ologbondiyan announced that PDP honoured the invitation extended to the party officials by the commission.

“PDP assures that it will not succumb to any form of blackmail and political intimidation but will continue in its role of providing constructive opposition as well as being the national platform for all Nigerians in their rally to rescue and secure our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said via a statement.

READ ALSO: INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices

The party’s spokesman also said PDP is not deterred from performing its duties as the leading opposition political party on account of the EFCC invitation, maintaining that “it did not raise the sum of N10 billion being frivolously bandied in some quarters as proceeds from the sale of nomination forms.”