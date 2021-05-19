Bandits Kill Eight, Raze Church And Houses in Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than eight people have been killed by bandits at Ungwan Gaida village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community and started shooting sporadically and, in the process, shot eighth people dead.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits also burnt down a building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church along with several other house during the attack.

In another development, the Nigerian Navy troops stationed in the Kujama general area killed three bandits and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, also in Chikun local government area.

According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops stationed at the Kujama Checkpoint responded to reports of an attack on Wakwodna village, and swiftly deployed for intervention.

The bandits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops, and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their rightful owners.

The troops engaged the bandits just before Kaso village, and in the gunfight, three bandits were neutralized.

Two locals who were injured in the exchange, were evacuated for medical attention.

During the operation, the troops arrested a suspected bandit’s informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi.

Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were also confiscated while the suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.