Juventus Beat Atalanta 2-1 To Win Italian Cup

Channels Television  
Updated May 19, 2021
Juventus’ Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado wears the Colombian flag as players celebrate after Juventus won the final of the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) football match Atalanta vs Juventus on May 19, 2021 at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

 

 

Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup on Wednesday as Italian fans returned to the stadium for the first time in over a year.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski after half an hour and Federico Chiesa with 15 minutes to go gave Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus their second trophy of the season after the Italian Super Cup.

 

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds the cup after Juevntus won the final of the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) football match Atalanta vs Juventus on May 19, 2021 at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

 

Juventus players celebrate winning the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) after the football match Atalanta vs Juventus on May 19, 2021 at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

 

Juventus fans celebrate at the end of the final of the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) football match Atalanta vs Juventus on May 19, 2021 at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

 

Juventus’ American midfielder Weston McKennie (Top) goes for a header during the final of the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) football match Atalanta vs Juventus on May 19, 2021 at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

 

Ruslan Malinovskyi had pulled a goal back for the Bergamo side who were denied their first major trophy since 1963.

A total of 4,300 fans were allowed into a stadium for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.



