EFCC Arrests Club Owner, 14 Other Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a club owner, Emeka Kingsley.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that Kingsley, owner of Glass House – a club in the Abule Egba area of Lagos, was arrested along with 14 other suspected internet fraudsters.

They included Adesoye Kehinde, Seun Adefala, Adebayo Gbadebo, Adebogun Adebowale, Aruna Odunayo, Israel Oluwatoyin, and John Ugochukwu.

Others were Oluwadare Aboderin, Ridwan Dada, Amosu Toby, Jimoh Tunde, Oyemade Michael, Junaid Oladimeji, and Akeem Dada.

According to Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested on April 15 at the Club, following credible intelligence gathered about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects included cars, mobile phones, and laptop computers of various specifications.

The EFCC spokesman noted that the suspects would soon be charged to court.