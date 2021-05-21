Matawalle Inspects Zamfara International Airport, Expresses Satisfaction On Work Progress

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction work at the Zamfara state International Cargo Airport to access the quality and progress of work.

Governor Bello Matawalle who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the site assured that aircraft will commence before the end of this year.

He directed the company handling the project to ensure that the runway, all terminal sections commence operations before the end of this year, hoping that all airport facilities and equipment will be on the ground before the stipulated time.

The Governor also expressed delight with the construction of a terminal building which has reached a high level of percentage and directed for the construction of access roads and other necessary facilities in good time.

The Matawallen Maradun said the state Government will Construct a befitting modern Hajj camp and pilgrims accommodation close to the Airport so that intending pilgrims of the state and neighbouring states will be accommodated while waiting for their take-off time to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Works and Transport, Engineer Ibrahim Isah Mayana and the project site Engineer briefed the Governor on the progress of work at the site.

The Commissioner who took the Governor round said work is going on based on the guidelines and the constructional agreement and assuring to beat time.

Similarly, the Governor visited the ongoing work of the runway at the Project site and other facilities under construction.

The Shettiman Sokoto said if completed Zamfara State International Cargo Airport would be the best and most modern cargo airport in the north.

He assured that the airport project would provide job opportunities to teeming unemployed youth in the State.