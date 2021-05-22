Nigerian Army Announces Burial Arrangement For Late COAS Attahiru, Six Others

The burial proceedings of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers have been announced by the Nigerian Army.

The burial is slated for Saturday, May 22 in Abuja at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre.

The deceased officers will later be buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was announced in a statement signed by Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the Director of Army Public Relations.

“The Burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 6 other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for today Saturday, 22 May 21.

“It will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 1000hrs respectively.

“Consequently, the internment for the late COAS and 6 other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs.”

The Chief of Army Staff died in a military plane crash on Friday in Kaduna State leaving 10 other officers including the crew dead.

The Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Army confirmed the incident in separate statements.

The unfortunate incident, according to the Defence Headquarters occurred after the aircraft landed at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.