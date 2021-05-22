Advertisement

Biden Vows To Help ‘Rebuild’ Gaza, Insists On Two-State Solution

Channels Television  
Updated May 22, 2021
A Palestinian woman walks past a dsetroyed building in the al-Rimal commercial district in Gaza City on May 22, 2021, following a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-blockaded enclave.  (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

 

President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to help organize efforts to rebuild Gaza and said creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the “only answer” to the conflict.

Biden also said he had told the Israelis to stop “intercommunal fighting” in the flashpoint city of Jerusalem.

However he stressed “there is no shift in my commitment, commitment to the security of Israel” and added that until the region “unequivocally” acknowledges Israel’s existence “there will be no peace.”

The idea of a two-state solution — with a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel and Jerusalem as their shared capital — has been the cornerstone of decades of international diplomacy aimed at ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US policy under Donald Trump was criticized as being blatantly pro-Israel and ignoring the Palestinians.

A Mideast peace plan devised by Trump’s adviser and son in law Jared Kushner was billed as providing for a two-state solution. But that blueprint envisioned a Palestinian state with only limited sovereignty and Israel maintaining security over that state.

 

A Palestinian inspects the rubble of buildings, destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

 

The plan was rejected out of hand by Palestinian leaders.

Biden on Friday insisted on a full-blown two-state remedy.

“There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel, period, no shift, not at all,” he said.

“But I tell you what there is a shift in. The shift is that we still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer,” Biden stated.

 

A Palestinian policeman walks on the rubble of Arafat City, Gaza’s police headquarters in Gaza City on May 22, 2021, following a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-blockaded enclave. – As the ceasefire holds, humanitarian aid began to enter the enclave ravaged by 11 days of bloodshed. While thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their homes, and Israelis began to resume normal life a day earlier, international focus turned to the reconstruction of the bomb-shattered Gaza Strip. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)


