Black Box Of Crashed COAS Aircraft Recovered, Investigation Ongoing – AIB

The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crashed Beechcraft 350 aircraft that led to the deaths of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers, have been recovered.

The Accident Investigation Bureau revealed this on Saturday.

In a statement signed by the AIB’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, the agency has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force to “lead the Investigation into the crash” of the military aircraft on Friday.

“The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced,” the statement said.

“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance.”

Military authorities have suggested that the flight crashed due to adverse weather conditions.

Earlier on Saturday, the late COAS and the other 10 officers were buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.