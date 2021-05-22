Funeral Service Holds For Officers Killed In Military Air Crash

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bodies of Air Force officers killed in a plane crash in Kaduna on Saturday arrived at the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church, Airforce base, Abuja.

The five officers were in the entourage of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru who died in the ill-fated aircraft.

The bodies were brought to the NAF base where the funeral service was held.

The officers who are all Christians include Brigadier General Olayinka and other crew members, FLT LT T.O Asaniyi, FLT LT AA Olufade, SGT Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo.

The solemn service began with an opening prayer by the presiding priest, Reverend Group Captain Dogo Gani, Director of Chaplaincy NAF headquarters.

Some of the wives of the deceased officers could not hold back their tears at the church service.

Some of the wives of the deceased officers during the church service with family members. pic.twitter.com/iGJMvOb6VT — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 22, 2021

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Musa Istifanus are also at the church service.

The service ended with the pale bearers moving the coffins out of the Chapel for the burial ceremony at the National military cemetery.