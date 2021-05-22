Final Interment For COAS Attahiru, 10 Others Hold In Abuja

The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers who died in a plane crash have arrived at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja for final interment.

The officers died on Friday, in a Beachcraft 350 aircraft at the Kaduna International Airport.

Their remains were on Saturday moved to the National Mosque and the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church venues of prayers.

National Military Cemetery prepared for the final

The remains were later moved to the National Military Cemetary for an interment ceremony.

The burial ceremony started around 2.50 pm with a profile of the late COAS read.

A moment of silence was observed after which the fallen officers were honoured with a 21-gun salute.

Dignitaries at the event include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, among others.

The Nigerian Army had earlier on Friday announced the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The sad event also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.

The COAS was en route Kaduna from Abuja when the unfortunate incident happened.