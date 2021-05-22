Lagos Announces Night Closure Of Iju Level Crossing For Repairs

The Lagos State Government on Saturday said it will close the Iju level crossing for repairs between Sunday and Monday.

The notice was communicated via a statement signed by the Commissioner of Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

According to the Commissioner, the closure will commence from 8 pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

He explained that the closure was necessary to repair the damaged rail track caused by an accident involving an articulated vehicle.

The Commissioner stressed that repairs had to be made urgently to prevent accidents of the train running on the track, assuring that alternative routes have been made available during the temporary closure.

Motorists from Abule-Egba can access Iju through Jonathan Coker, Charity to Olayiwola through Puposola to Toyin Level Crossing using Giwa, Oke-Aro. Charity to Abattoir to Okekoto to Pen Cinema Flyover is another option.

While motorists From Iju Road, Jonathan Coker going to Abule-Egba can navigate their desired destinations through Ogba College Road to Jonathan Coker, to Abule-Egba, as well as Iju-Ishaga to Toyin Level Crossing to Puposola through Charity, Abule-Egba.

The statement further explained that Pen Cinema Flyover to Tabon-Tabon through Abattoir, Charity to Abule-Egba are available for use. Also Ijaiye Road to Odo-Eran, by Mobil to Oba Ogunji, Pen Cinema Flyover.

The statement advised motorists to obey the Law Enforcement Officers deployed to manage traffic flow during the course of the night repairs at the level crossing, adding that the State Government prioritizes the safety of Lagosians and will continue to do so.