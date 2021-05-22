Advertisement

PHOTOS: Grief, Tears As COAS Attahiru And 10 Other Officers Buried In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated May 22, 2021
The late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers were buried on May 22, 2021 at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television
It was a sad day for the country as officers killed in a plane crash were buried on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru was one of the 11 officers laid to rest.

The news of their death threw the nation into mourning with President Muhammadu Buhari describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

 

Below are photos from the burial ceremony:

All photographs credited to Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television.



