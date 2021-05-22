NAF Plane Crash: Prayers Held At National Mosque In Honour Of COAS, Others

The remains of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other Muslim officers on Saturday arrived at the National Mosque, Abuja for Islamic rites.

The COAS and ten others died on Friday in a plane crash in Kaduna.

A funeral service was held at the Protestant church, Airforce base, Abuja for the Christain officers while Islamic rites was held for the Muslim officers at the National Mosque.

Five ambulances conveying the bodies were received by military police officers and other dignitaries at the National Mosque for prayers.

The wife of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru arrives at the Mosque. pic.twitter.com/byhZx45WTm — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 22, 2021

Wives of the fallen soldiers and family members were also at the mosque wearing black outfits. The emotion-laden family members could not hold back their tears as they receive the bodies of the slain officers.

The caskets were later taken out of the ambulances for the special prayers and then moved to the military cemetery for burial.