US Missions Condole With Nigeria Over Tragic Death Of COAS, Others

The United States Mission in Nigeria and the Government of the United Kingdom have condoled with the Federal Government over the demise of the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers.

The U.S Missions in a tweet described the incident as a tragic loss and assured that “in spite of this devastating loss, @USinNigeria remains confident that @DefenceInfoNG leaders will continue to strive toward peace and security for all Nigerians.”

The Diplomatic Mission also offered their deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased.

“We join Nigerians in mourning the tragic loss of life from today’s plane crash. The death of the Chief of @HQNigerianArmy Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru is a tremendous loss to Nigeria and his loved ones.

“During this difficult time across Nigeria when security and peace is so needed, we offer our deepest sympathy to the family of General Attahiru and to the families of all those who perished.” US missions tweeted.

The Chief of Army Staff and the other officers died on Friday, in a Beachcraft 350 aircraft at the Kaduna International Airport.

Their remains were on Saturday moved to the National Mosque and the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church venues of prayers.

They were later buried at the National Military Cemetary amid tears and tributes.