Buhari Directs National Flag To Fly At Half-Mast, Declares Monday Work-Free Day For Military Personnel

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities, and official residences across the country.

The directive is with effect from Monday to Wednesday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the presidential directive was to honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, as well as the senior military officers and service members who died in a plane crash on Friday last week.

Mustapha added that the President has approved Monday as a work-free day for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The remains of the late Attahiru and 10 other officers who died in the plane crash in Kaduna were laid to rest on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Other officers and who lost their lives included Brigadier-General MI Abdulkadir, Brigadier-General Olayinka, Brigadier-General Kuliya, Major LA Hayat, Major Hamza and Sergeant Umar.

Flight-Lieutenant TO Asaniyi, Flight-Lieutenant AA Olufade, Sergeant Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo also died in the crash

Elsewhere, President Buhari spoke with Mrs Fati Attahiru, the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff, on Sunday evening.

Details of his conversation are highlighted in the statement below signed by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.