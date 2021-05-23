Advertisement
Buhari Directs National Flag To Fly At Half-Mast, Declares Monday Work-Free Day For Military Personnel
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities, and official residences across the country.
The directive is with effect from Monday to Wednesday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced in a statement on Sunday.
He explained that the presidential directive was to honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, as well as the senior military officers and service members who died in a plane crash on Friday last week.
Mustapha added that the President has approved Monday as a work-free day for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
The remains of the late Attahiru and 10 other officers who died in the plane crash in Kaduna were laid to rest on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.
Other officers and who lost their lives included Brigadier-General MI Abdulkadir, Brigadier-General Olayinka, Brigadier-General Kuliya, Major LA Hayat, Major Hamza and Sergeant Umar.
Flight-Lieutenant TO Asaniyi, Flight-Lieutenant AA Olufade, Sergeant Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo also died in the crash
Elsewhere, President Buhari spoke with Mrs Fati Attahiru, the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff, on Sunday evening.
Details of his conversation are highlighted in the statement below signed by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.
PRESIDENT BUHARI SPEAKS WITH FATI ATTAHIRU, PRAISES MILITARY’S EFFORTS TO FIGHT TERRORISM AND BANDITRY
President Muhammadu Buhari has described Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, the late Chief of Army Staff as an outstanding soldier and an institution builder, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last.
In a telephone conversation Sunday evening with Mrs. Fati Ibrahim Attahiru, the wife of the late COAS and the spouses of the other deceased officers through her, President Buhari hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the Armed Forces in general, saying that Nigerians will continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation.
He gave the grieving spouses assurances that the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of their spouses, urging them to take solace in the surge of extraordinary feelings of emotions across regions, religions, and tribes all over the country in appreciation of their sacrifices.
The President who had earlier given directives to the Defense headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything a government can do to provide comfort and ease the hardships of the families of the deceased prayed to Almighty God to repose their souls and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.
Mrs Attahiru, on behalf of the rest of the families, thanked the President for the love and care he has shown to them.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
May 23, 2021