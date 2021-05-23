Advertisement

Iran Explosives Factory Blast Injures Nine

Channels Television  
Updated May 23, 2021
File photo of the Iranian flag

 

At least nine people were injured in a blast on Sunday at a plant producing explosive materials in Iran’s central province of Isfahan, ISNA news agency reported.

The blast ocurred at Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries at 4:00 am local time (2330 GMT) due to “unclear reasons still being investigated,” said Mansour Shisheforoush, head of the province’s crisis management organisation.

Nine factory workers were injured and transferred to hospital, he added.

He said several investigative teams are currently at the scene to determine the cause of the blast.

The plant is located about 45 kilometres (just under 30 miles) northwest of Isfahan city.

The company manufactures “industrial-commercial explosive materials” and was established in 1941, according to its website.

AFP



