Attahiru Was On The Verge Of Making Nigeria Proud – Buratai

The former Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) and Ambassador-Designate to the Republic of Benin, Lt Gen Rtd, Tukur Buratai has said that the late Chief of Army Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, was on the verge of making Nigeria proud before his death.

The former COAS in his tribute said the late Attahiru had left no one in doubt as regards his determination to succeed in the various military operations across the country.

He said he was making progress in the counterinsurgency and counterterrorism efforts when the tragedy occurred.

“He was on the verge of making the nation proud in the counterinsurgency and counterterrorism efforts when this tragedy occurred.

“I do not doubt his ability as he had served under me in various capacities and was well-grounded for the job with active support and collaboration of his colleagues”, Buratai said in a statement.

READ ALSO: COAS Attahiru, 10 Others Buried In Abuja

Attahiru and 10 other officers died in a plane crash on Friday evening.

Buratai condoled with families of those involved in the crash, and the Armed Forces of Nigeria, describing the incident as tragic to all Nigerians and peace-loving people, adding that Attahiru and the officers that died with him were top-level officers whose records of service were meritorious.

“This unfortunate incident deeply saddens me as it robbed us of the services of the Chief of Army Staff who had left no one in doubt as regards his determination to succeed in the various military operations across the country”, he added.

Read Full Statement Below: