PHOTOS: Aisha Buhari Visits Attahiru’s Widow, Family

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Mrs Buhari took to Twitter on Sunday to share photos of her visit to the deceased’s family on her verified handle.

She described the death of the late army chief and the other military officers aboard the aircraft as a monumental loss to their families and the nation at large.

See more photos of the visit below:

The remains of the late Attahiru and 10 other officers who died in the plane crash in Kaduna were laid to rest on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Other officers and who lost their lives included Brigadier-General MI Abdulkadir, Brigadier-General Olayinka, Brigadier-General Kuliya, Major LA Hayat, Major Hamza, and Sergeant Umar.

Flight-Lieutenant TO Asaniyi, Flight-Lieutenant AA Olufade, Sergeant Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo also died in the crash.

Elsewhere, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities, and official residences across the country.

The directive, which was with effect from Monday to Wednesday, was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

He explained that the presidential directive was to honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, as well as the senior military officers and service members who died in a plane crash on Friday last week.

Mustapha added that the President has approved Monday as a work-free day for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.