Makinde Swears In 32 Newly Elected LG Chairmen In Oyo

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday swore in 32 newly elected local government chairmen in the state, with a charge for them to replicate people-oriented policies at the grassroots level.

“To the newly elected and sworn-in Local Government Chairmen, let me state that you have the opportunity to deliver good governance to the people of Oyo State,” the governor was quoted as saying via a statement issued by his spokesman, Taiwo Adisa.

“We cannot over-emphasize the importance of governance at the grassroots. The people of Oyo State must feel your presence by way of development and good governance. Just as they are holding me accountable, they will also hold you accountable. I will, therefore, advise that you replicate the good governance initiatives at the state level at the grassroots level.”

READ ALSO: I Have No Preferred Candidate In Lagos LG Poll – Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had won all the 32 Chairmanship seats in the local government election held on Saturday.

The oath of office was administered to the chairmen by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, at an event attended by top government and party functionaries.

Makinde said that he is confident that the election in the remaining local government, Ido Local Government, where the election was rescheduled because of the missing Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) logo on the ballot, will be won by the PDP

He maintained that the election held on Saturday was free and fair and that it was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that the people of the state have elected their representatives.

The governor added, “You are the real winners in this process, as you can rightly say that you have elected your representatives. The process was free and fair and in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As you may know, the Constitution only allows for the election of officials into the 33 local government areas of the state. Also, the Constitution provides that all registered political parties who field candidates can stand to be elected. And so, having allowed all parties to field candidates, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has conducted these elections and have declared all 32 candidates here winners in their respective local government areas.

“On this note, I now pronounce the 32 Local Government Chairmen inaugurated to the glory of God and for the benefit of the good people of Oyo State.”