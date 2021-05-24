Osinbajo’s Wife Visits Families Of Military Officers Who Died In Air Crash

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo on Sunday paid a visit to families of the military officers who died in the NAF plane that crashed on Friday in Kaduna.

The Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers died in the air crash.

Mrs Osinbajo visited families of the victims at their residences at the Naval base and Niger Barracks.

She visited the wife of the late Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Olatunji Olayinka, and other spouses of departed army officers at the barracks.

READ ALSO: Banditry: 16 Feared Killed In Fresh Attacks On Plateau Villages

She also went to the NAF Base, near the airport, to meet with the widows and relatives of all Abuja-based deceased Air Force officers.

There she met with families of deceased officers, Flt Lt A Olufade, Sgt Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo.

Below is a video of her consoling widow of Flight Lieutenant Alfred Olufade.