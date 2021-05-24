Police Arrest Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Another In Benue

A suspected kidnap kingpin, Paul Terwase Agbem and his accomplice, Mson Yaasa of Adikpo, have been arrested in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday after operatives invaded their hideout in the northcentral state, police authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, Anene Sewuese Catherine, the suspected kidnappers were nabbed when they had assembled at Ankpa Quarters in Makurdi and perfected plans to abduct their victim.

READ ALSO: Police Station Burnt Amid Protest In Niger

“Following information about the regrouping of a kidnap gang in Makurdi, a team of Police officers were deployed to trail and arrest the suspects,” the statement partly read.

“On 22/05/2021 at about 1200hrs, these suspects had assembled at Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi and perfected plans to carry out their nefarious act when the operatives invaded their hideout and arrested the kingpin, one Paul Terwase Agbem also known as Top of Gwarimpa, Abuja and one Mson Yaasa of Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area.”

The police spokesman identified the planned kidnap victim as a staff of the Joseph Sawuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi who allegedly refused to pay him money for the contract he executed in the school.

She explained that efforts are in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects.