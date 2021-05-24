Police To Investigate Murder Of Ex-UNIABUJA Student Found Dead Along Iddo

Police authorities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory have commenced investigation into the murder of Blessing Otula, a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found along the Iddo Village axis of the FCT.

Otunla, a former English Language student of the university, was reported to have travelled from Oyo State to Abuja on Saturday in order to get her transcript.

He was found dead after she was killed by unknown assailants.

A relative of Otunla with the Twitter handle, @Dondekojo, confirmed the development and faulted the process of having to travel to get a transcript after graduating.

“I lost a cousin yesterday, and it’s emblematic of the state of the country. Why do graduates need to travel all the way for transcripts? She travelled to Abuja for her transcript and was found dead in a gutter. So sad,” the relative tweeted.

The police in a statement signed on Monday by a spokesperson for the Commissioner of Police in Abuja, ASP Yusuf Mariam condemned the murder and assured that an investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

“The FCT Police Command condemns in totality the murder of one Blessing Otula a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found along Iddo Village axis and was killed by unknown assailants.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while commiserating with the family of the deceased.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.”