Army To Hold Passing Out Parade For Recruits One Week After Attahiru’s Death

The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 80 Regular Recruit Intakes (RRI) has been postponed to May 29 following the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru, alongside 10 other senior military personnel died last week Friday in a plane crash in Kaduna State.

Capt. Audu Arigu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Depot, announced the postponement via a statement on Tuesday.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 22 with the late Army chief supposed to serve as Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honour.

He was also expected to commission a new medical center for the depot as part of the event.

Arigu noted that the POP was one of the series of activities lined up to mark the end of the rigorous training involved in the process of making a soldier.

He said the event was the climax of the recruits’ intensive training, adding that the ceremony showcases the height of military discipline and regimentation.