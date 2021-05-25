FUNAAB Students Protest Kidnap Of Colleague, Demand Rescue Within 48 Hours

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Students of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) on Monday stormed the streets of Abeokuta, Ogun State, to demand the rescue of their colleague kidnapped by gunmen.

Nathaniel Olayinka, a 400-level student of the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management of the institution was reported kidnapped in a private farm in Abule Itoko, Odeda Local Government Area around 8:00 a.m on Saturday.

Demanding his rescue, the protesting students occupied the streets of Abeokuta displaying placards with various inscriptions.

They also issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the Federal and State government to ensure Olayinka’s release from captors.

“Our student, Nathaniel must be released unharmed between now and Wednesday 26th. Our second demand is that the state and Federal Government provide adequate facilities and equip the security sector.

“Our 72-hour ultimatum begin now, on Wednesday if he is not released we won’t hesitate to march in thousands to the state secretariat to agitate for the release of our student,” FUNNAB SUG President, Oloyede Michael told Channels Television.

He called on the government at all levels to improve the security of the country by adopting technology in securing the country, insisting that the current security strategy has failed the aspirations of the Nigerians.