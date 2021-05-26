Advertisement

Mafia Boss Involved In Daring Prison Escape Rearrested In Brazil

Channels Television  
Updated May 26, 2021
(FILES) Handout file photo taken on February 14, 2018 and released by the Uruguayan Interior Ministry on June 24, 2019, showing Italian Rocco Morabito, wanted for more than 20 years for drug trafficking and mafia activities, during his arrest in Montevideo. Morabito, who escaped a prison in Uruguay on June, 2019, was captured on May 24, 2021 in Joao Pessoa, northeastern Brazil, the Federal Police (PF) informed.
URUGUAY’S INTERIOR MINISTRY / AFP

 

Italian mob boss Rocco Morabito, who was arrested this week in northeast Brazil, will be extradited to Italy, said prosecutors Tuesday in Uruguay, where the Mafia capo, or captain, had escaped from prison in 2019.

“Rocco Morabito is going to be extradited to Italy,” Uruguayan prosecutor Jorge Diaz told a press conference, where he set out the legal grounds for the decision.

Diaz said that Uruguay’s plan had originally been that if arrested in Brazil, Morabito would be expelled by the Brazilian authorities to Uruguay. From there, he would have been extradited from Uruguay to Italy, since the extradition process was already before the Supreme Court and was expected to be quick.

“But the minute there’s a new international arrest warrant from Italy, which was approved by the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, the Brazilian federal police can no longer order the expulsion and the extradition must be carried out,” he explained.

 

talian Rocco Morabito, wanted for drug trafficking and mafia activities, arrives to Brasilia on May 25, 2021 escorted by federal police and interpol agents after being arrested yesterday in Joao Pessoa, in the state of Paraiba, northeastern Brazil. Italian prosecutors and police on Tuesday cheered the capture in Brazil of a leading mafia boss who has skirted justice in Italy for nearly 30 years.
EVARISTO SA / AFP

 

Therefore, “Uruguay is not going to request an extradition in order not to obstruct the extradition process to Italy, which is where he has committed the most serious crimes,” he said.

Morabito, 54, considered a “capo” or captain of the ‘Ndrangheta Mafia group, was captured in the city of Joao Pessoa along with another Italian “outlaw” as a result of a joint investigation with Italy, Brazil’s federal police said in a statement.

Morabito is wanted in Italy on charges of drug trafficking. He had lived under a fake identity in Uruguay for 13 years before his arrest in a Montevideo hotel in 2017.

-AFP



