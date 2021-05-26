Advertisement

Man United Force Extra Time In Europa League Final Against Villarreal

Updated May 26, 2021
Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes kicks the ball next to Villarreal’s Spanish midfielder Moi Gomez during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Edinson Cavani’s second-half strike helped Manchester United force extra time in the Europa League final against a dogged Villarreal side as it finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Gdansk on Wednesday.

Gerard Moreno volleyed the Spaniards ahead in the 29th minute with his 30th goal of the season.

But 2017 winners United fought back in the second half, levelling when Cavani scored for the sixth time in five Europa League games 10 minutes after the break.

 

Manchester United’s English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (L) takes the ball from Villarreal’s Spanish forward Gerard Moreno (2nd R) during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by KACPER PEMPEL / POOL / AFP)

 

 

(L to R) Villarreal’s Spanish defender Mario Gaspar, Villarreal’s Spanish midfielder Daniel Parejo, Villarreal’s Spanish defender Raul Albiol and Villarreal’s Spanish defender Pau Torres gesture during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Villarreal’s players gather during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Warzawa / POOL / AFP)

 



