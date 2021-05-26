Man United Force Extra Time In Europa League Final Against Villarreal

Edinson Cavani’s second-half strike helped Manchester United force extra time in the Europa League final against a dogged Villarreal side as it finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Gdansk on Wednesday.

Gerard Moreno volleyed the Spaniards ahead in the 29th minute with his 30th goal of the season.

But 2017 winners United fought back in the second half, levelling when Cavani scored for the sixth time in five Europa League games 10 minutes after the break.