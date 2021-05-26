Advertisement

Man United Vs Villarreal Europa League Final Goes To Penalties

Updated May 26, 2021
Manchester United’s players watch the penalty shoot-out during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by MAJA HITIJ / POOL / AFP)

 

 

The Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal went to penalties after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw following 120 minutes in Gdansk on Wednesday.

Gerard Moreno volleyed the Spaniards ahead in the 29th minute with his 30th goal of the season.

But 2017 winners United fought back in the second half, levelling when Edinson Cavani scored for the sixth time in five Europa League games 10 minutes after the break.

 

Villarreal’s Spanish midfielder Daniel Parejo (C) talks to teammates in a break during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL / POOL / AFP)

 

Unai Emery’s Villarreal were the more threatening side in extra time, but will have to try and win their first major trophy in a shoot-out.

 

Manchester United’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (R) speaks to Villarreal’s Spanish forward Gerard Moreno during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by MAJA HITIJ / POOL / AFP)

 

Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (C) and teammates talk in a break during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. (Photo by ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL / POOL / AFP)


