Suspect In California Rail Yard Shooting ‘Took His Own Life’: Sheriff

Updated May 26, 2021
SAN JOSE, CA – MAY 26: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) Tactical law enforcement officers move through the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light-rail yard where a mass shooting occurred on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California. A VTA employee opened fire at the yard, with preliminary reports indicating nine people dead including the gunman. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Philip Pacheco / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

The suspect in a mass shooting that killed eight people at a California rail yard Wednesday took his own life as law enforcement arrived at the scene, the local sheriff said.

Several other victims suffered injuries in the attack at a train maintenance compound in San Jose, just south of San Francisco.

“I know for sure that when the suspect knew that law enforcement was there he took his own life. Our deputies were right there at that time,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told a press conference.

 

SAN JOSE, CA – MAY 26: Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employees sit near FBI agents working at the scene of a mass shooting at a VTA light-rail yard on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California. A VTA employee opened fire at the yard, with preliminary reports indicating nine people dead including the gunman. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Philip Pacheco / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)


