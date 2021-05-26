Suspect In California Rail Yard Shooting ‘Took His Own Life’: Sheriff

The suspect in a mass shooting that killed eight people at a California rail yard Wednesday took his own life as law enforcement arrived at the scene, the local sheriff said.

Several other victims suffered injuries in the attack at a train maintenance compound in San Jose, just south of San Francisco.

“I know for sure that when the suspect knew that law enforcement was there he took his own life. Our deputies were right there at that time,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told a press conference.