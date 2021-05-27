APC Charges New COAS To Consolidate On Successes Against Insurgents, Other Criminals

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice and appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

This acceptance was contained in a communique by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“On behalf of the National Chairman of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni, we urge the new Chief of Army Staff to consolidate on the successes recorded by the military in tackling all security threats in the country.

“This could be achieved and deepened sustainably through increased collaboration among the security services and communities. More vigilance and increased cooperation and support through sharing information can pave way for faster mopping up the remnants of the insurgents and ending banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari Appoints New Chief Of Army Staff, Major-General Yahaya



“The APC notes with satisfaction that the President Buhari-led administration has prioritised the provision of more and advanced equipment for the armed forces which has enhanced their operational capability against elements posing threats to the country’s internal security.

“A battlefield commander with considerable experience, Major General Farouk Yahaya will as Chief of Army Staff, lead a thoroughly professional, adequately equipped and highly motivated officers and troops in their duty of protecting the territorial integrity of our country,” APC’s statement read in parts.

The ruling party said it is confident that the new Chief of Army Staff will repose the President’s confidence in him by doing everything to stem the tide of insecurity.

According to the APC, the success of the military is a collective success as a party and nation.

The Party congratulated the new Chief of Army Staff and wished him success in his new, important and strategic national assignment.