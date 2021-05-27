Children’s Day: One In Three Nigerian Girls Are Sexually Abused – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that this year’s Children’s Day comes at a challenging moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of girls that are being sexually abused.

UNICEF stressed that violence is carried out against one in four Nigerian children and the longer the pandemic goes on, the more intense its impact.

However, UNICEF’s Country Director, Peter Hawkins, in a statement on Thursday, said children are resilient, talented, and aspire to do great things.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the government to give them the platform and encouragement to grow.

Read the full statement: