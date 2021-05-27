Advertisement

Ghanaian President Akufo- Addo Visits Buhari

Channels Television  
Updated May 27, 2021
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo- Addo and President Muhammadu Buhari

 

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo- Addo on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse in Abuja.

The President of Ghana and the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African states is the third visiting African President received by President Muhammadu Buhari this week.

President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Younis Menfi, and that of the Central African Republic earlier in the week entered into bilateral talks with the President.

 



More on Local

Abidemi Rufai Indicted For Conspiracy, Wire Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft

Police, DSS Rescue 11 Abducted Bwari Residents, Nab Kidnapper

Kebbi Boat Mishap: 36 Bodies Recovered, Many More Still Missing

Children’s Day: One In Three Nigerian Girls Are Sexually Abused – UNICEF

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV