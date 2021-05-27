Ghanaian President Akufo- Addo Visits Buhari

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo- Addo on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse in Abuja.

The President of Ghana and the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African states is the third visiting African President received by President Muhammadu Buhari this week.

President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Younis Menfi, and that of the Central African Republic earlier in the week entered into bilateral talks with the President.