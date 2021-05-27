PHOTOS: Buhari Celebrates Children’s Day

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrated Children’s Day with children in the State House on Thursday, May 27th.

May 27th is celebrated as Children’s Day in Nigeria.

President Buhari commemorated the day with some kids in the Aso Rock Villa with cake and waving flags.

According to the Presidency’s official Twitter handle, “The President spent the morning with a group of visiting children, at the State House. A giant card, a cake, and lots of flags and fun!”

On this day, pre-coronavirus era, children were usually given a relatively free rein and it is considered a public holiday. Schools and educational institutes used to celebrate this day by organizing fun days, and arranging for kids to go for match passes in stadia across the country.