Buhari Meets Jonathan Over Mali Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over the political crisis in Mali.

Jonathan, who is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country, briefed the President on the situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

The ex-President said the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.

Also present during the briefing are the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; Chief of Staff, Professor, Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired); the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd).

On his part, President Buhari called on the actors in the political crisis in Mali to come together for the peace and unity of the country.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Dismisses APC Forgery Suit Against Obaseki

He said, “A situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.”

Earlier, Jonathan had briefed the President on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.

See photos below: