PHOTOS: Civil Society Groups Protest In Abuja, Condemn Killings Across Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated May 28, 2021

 

Members of the civil society groups are protesting the rising level of killings in different parts of the country, calling for demanding accountability from the government.

The groups on Friday gathered in front of the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja, for a walk tagged “Day of Mourning”.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as “End kidnapping,” “Nigerians Lives Matter,” and “I stand for Rights to Life” among others.

