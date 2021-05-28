Three Officers Killed In Attack On Delta Police Station

Three officers have been killed in an attack on the Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Acting Public Police Relations Officer Bright Edafe confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

Edafe noted that the incident started at about 2.am when armed men in their numbers stormed the Umutu police formation, shooting sporadically at the station.

READ ALSO: IGP Launches Operation Restore Peace In South-East

While explaining that the attack was repelled by men of the command, the police spokesman noted that “unfortunately, two policemen were gunned down in the attack while one other is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital”.

“The Commissioner of police is assuring members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for this act, and also urges members of the public to help with useful and timely information,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Disbandment Of SARS Created A Vacuum In Police To Tackle Insecurity – IGP

An Institution Under Attack

Friday’s attack is the second assault on a police formation in the oil-rich state in less than two weeks.

Gunmen had on May 16th stormed the Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in Aniocha South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, setting some vehicles belonging to the security outfit on fire.

The attackers invaded the police station in the early hours of the day with three officers feared dead.

Nigeria’s security situation has worsened in recent months despite the federal government’s reassurances and efforts by security agencies.

Assaults on police formations have also made headlines, coupled with attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba had in April met with commanders from the south-east and south-south regions to explore ways of tackling the rising crime rate in the area.

“It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other,” Baba stated during the meeting where he admitted that the challenges facing the regions would require a rejigging of the force’s operational strategies.

But critics have accused the government and security agencies of complacency in handling the issues, saying the current situation may spiral out of control.

Read Full Statement Below: