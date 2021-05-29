Osinbajo Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vice-President took the shot on Saturday at his official Aguda House residence in the State House, Abuja.

The second dose is being administered exactly 12 weeks after the first shot was taken on March 6.

He was vaccinated by the Chief Nursing Officer at the State House Clinic Nurse Esther Tukur.

VP Osinbajo took his second vaccination jab today at his official Aguda House residence where Nurse Esther Tukur administered the injection. Like the first one in March, it was a very smooth operation and VP later took a group photo with the health team on site pic.twitter.com/AAqtVI7cpb — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 29, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari also received his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at the State House in Abuja.

The President’s innoculation was done by the Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi after which he was presented with the e-vaccination card by the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The Presidential steering committee says it aims to vaccinate 40% of eligible Nigerians and another 30% in 2022 to attain 70 percent coverage of estimated 200 million people by 2022.