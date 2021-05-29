Protection Of Lives And Properties Of Nigerians Should Not Be Handled With Levity – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on Saturday said the safety and protection of lives and property of Nigerians should not be handled with levity.

The Minister said this while decorating 157 newly promoted officers of the Federal Fire Service at the service headquarters in Abuja.

He urged the officers to step up their games in responses to emergencies across the country noting that the safety and protection of lives and property of Nigerians is of utmost importance.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Will Appreciate Buhari Better After His Tenure, Says Adesina

“You must step up your performance and ensure as much as possible, to step down response time to emergency calls and as well, have the right attitude to grow the service so that the public will recognize how important and effective you are, because, to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

Aregbesola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore told the officers that being worthy of promotion was just the first step while earning the confidence of the people have in them is very necessary.

The Minister said it was an honour to decorate the officers as they represent the future.

“The future of the service to a large extent is in your hands and you are responsible for encouraging those funding the service.”

He noted further that, the most important duties of the service was not only putting out the fire which is what most people think but rescuing and saving the lives and property of citizens.

Earlier in his remarks, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim appreciated the efforts of the Minister and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior by ensuring that the service is being positively reformed.

Among the 157 officers promoted were four Deputy Controller Generals, 14 Assistant Controller Generals, 9 Controllers (CFs), 11 Deputy Controllers (DCFs), and 26 Assistant Controllers (ACFs), while also quit sadly an officer who was also to be decorated died before the event.