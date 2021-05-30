Police Kill Suspected Armed Robber, Arrest Cultist In Nasarawa

The police authorities in Nasarawa State have killed a suspected armed robber and arrested a wanted cultist and serial killer in the state.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, the suspected cultist, Oodo Moro alias Papa Shokey is said to be the leader of Black Axe confraternity in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Having relocated to Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, the police spokesman said the suspect was seen recruiting and initiating youths into his criminal cult group in preparation for a reprisal attack on a rival cult group in Benue state.

“In reaction to this unsavoury development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc (+) ordered a full-scale manhunt to catch him and arrest the tide of this unwholesome scenario,” the suspect partly read.

“It is heart-warming to note however that, this manhunt paid off on 28/5/2021 at about 0945hrs when Police operatives attached to New Karu Division busted the notorious cultist and serial killer (Oodo Moro alias Papa Shokey) in his hideout at unity garden, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect has been on the wanted list of the Benue State Police Command and the IGP Intelligence Response Team over several cases of armed robbery, culpable homicide and cultism.”

The suspect was said to have confessed to the killing of over eight persons and participated in numerous armed robbery activities in Nasarawa and Benue states respectively before he was arrested.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police directed that, the case should be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for extensive investigation.

In another development, a distress call was received by the personnel of Police Mobile Force of the Nasarawa State Command on special duty at Kadarko, Keana LGA that, armed robbers had blocked Lafia-Makurdi road and unsuspecting travellers are being dispossessed of their personal belongings.

Upon receipt of the information, the police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene where a gun duel ensued and, in the process, one yet to be identified suspected armed robber was fatally wounded and one locally fabricated gun was recovered from him; he was rushed to Odumu hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The police boss commended the operatives of the State Police Command for their doggedness and urged them to sustain the tempo, until the state is rid of criminals.