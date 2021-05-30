SERAP Asks Buhari To End Disobedience To Rule Of Law

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to end the deteriorating state of rule of law in the country.

SERAP made the call on Sunday via a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

“Use the sixth anniversary of his government in power as an opportunity to halt Nigeria’s backsliding from constitutional and international obligations, reverse a steady deterioration of the rule of law and persistent breach of human rights, including the rights to a corruption-free society, and to life and security of Nigerians,” the organization noted.

“We urge you to publicly give an assurance that you and your government would end the worsening rule of law crisis, obey court judgments, genuinely combat grand corruption, and address the systematic and egregious violations of Nigerians’ right to life and security in several parts of the country.”

The call followed the recent celebration of the sixth administration of President Buhari.

Buhari had swept to victory on three cardinal promises – tackling insecurity, fixing the economy, and fight corruption.

On Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Nigerians would appreciate this administration better at its expiration in 2023.

But SERAP expressed serious concern over what it describes as the continuous attacks on the rule of law.

“We are gravely concerned about persistent attacks on the rule of law. Millions of people are falling into preventable poverty and live in a state of insecurity,” SERAP said.

“This government’s effort to use anniversary celebrations to deflect attention from its record of assault on the rule of law isn’t going to work. Instead, it should use the occasion to create a rule of law-friendly environment that would make Nigerians safer.”