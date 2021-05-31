Another Police Station Set Ablaze In Imo

Again, another police station located within Umundugba community in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State has been set ablaze by gunmen.

The latest attack has increased the number of police stations burnt to four in the state in less than one week.

The attackers were said to have thrown inflammable substances at the police facility and it ignited the fire.

The burning of the police facility was the only violent development in the state today due to the sit-at-home order by Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

In recent times, Imo State has experienced some unrest occasioned by increased agitation by members of IPOB. On several occasions, gunmen have been reported to have stormed various State and Federal facilities, setting them ablaze.

On Friday, May 29, gunmen razed down a magistrate court, high court, and a divisional police station in Atta community, Njaba local government area of Imo State.

According to sources in the community who spoke to Channels Television, the attack took place in the dead of night when people had gone to bed.

The attack was accompanied by long hours of sporadic gunshots in the community, generating panic among residents.

Community members said they noticed that the courts and police station had been set ablaze on Saturday morning. The police station was still under construction and no lives were reportedly lost.

While authorities say some calm has returned to the community with the presence of security operatives, there are fears that the situation in Imo State is still degenerating, and this evident even in the killing of APC stalwart, Ahmed Gulak.

The APC chieftain was killed on Sunday around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Sam Mbakwe Airport road in Owerri, Imo State.

Sources told Channels Television that Gulak who was a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was heading to the airport on Sunday when the assailants attacked him and shot him on the spot.

His death has stirred various reactions with many concerned that if things continue to degenerate in Imo, it could send the nation down a dangerous slope.