Advertisement

Despite Attacks In South-East, INEC Vows To Conduct Anambra Gov Election

Ronke Idowu  
Updated May 31, 2021
A file photo of an INEC official carrying a bag with electoral materials.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to conduct the Anambra governorship election despite the recent attacks on its facilities in the region.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021, but the South-East has been a hotbed of insecurity with gunmen attacking police facilities, burning INEC buildings, and destroying electoral materials.

Despite this, the Commission said it is engaging relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the violence and also proceed with the election.

READ ALSO: Anambra Election: Only 18 Parties Are Recognised, INEC Tells 74 Others

This was disclosed by the National Commissioner of the Commission, Adekunle Ogunmola after a strategic meeting in Lagos, on Monday.

“For INEC, it won’t be a difficult thing to plan for the Anambra election. We have had similar incidents in the past, for example in Ondo State where some card readers were burnt, we were able to make amends and we conducted that election without any hitch,” Ogunmola said.

He added that “As for Anambra, I can assure you that we will conduct that election without any problem.”

Top officials INEC across the country had earlier gathered in Lagos to brainstorm on how to better conduct free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

The electoral body said it is working on a strategic plan and strategic program of action for 2022-2026.

It noted that the event is aimed at repairing and strategizing ahead of the forthcoming elections.

INEC has been badly hit by issues of insecurity and violence and they hope they will be able to find solutions to some of the contemporary and nagging problems.



More on Headlines

Businesses Shut, Streets Deserted In South-East Amid IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

Zamfara Youths Block Highway, Destroy Vehicles In Violent Protest

Gunmen Abduct University Lecturer In Taraba

Ayade Sacks Four Commissioners, Five Other Appointees

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV