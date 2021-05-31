Despite Attacks In South-East, INEC Vows To Conduct Anambra Gov Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to conduct the Anambra governorship election despite the recent attacks on its facilities in the region.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021, but the South-East has been a hotbed of insecurity with gunmen attacking police facilities, burning INEC buildings, and destroying electoral materials.

Despite this, the Commission said it is engaging relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the violence and also proceed with the election.

READ ALSO: Anambra Election: Only 18 Parties Are Recognised, INEC Tells 74 Others

This was disclosed by the National Commissioner of the Commission, Adekunle Ogunmola after a strategic meeting in Lagos, on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“For INEC, it won’t be a difficult thing to plan for the Anambra election. We have had similar incidents in the past, for example in Ondo State where some card readers were burnt, we were able to make amends and we conducted that election without any hitch,” Ogunmola said.

He added that “As for Anambra, I can assure you that we will conduct that election without any problem.”

Top officials INEC across the country had earlier gathered in Lagos to brainstorm on how to better conduct free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

The electoral body said it is working on a strategic plan and strategic program of action for 2022-2026.

It noted that the event is aimed at repairing and strategizing ahead of the forthcoming elections.

INEC has been badly hit by issues of insecurity and violence and they hope they will be able to find solutions to some of the contemporary and nagging problems.