Gulak’s Murder: ACF Warns Against Further Attacks, Killing Of Northerners In South East

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned against the killing of northerners residing or visiting any part of the southern region, particularly in the southeast zone.

This follows the gruesome killing of a former APC Chieftain Ahmed Gulak.

The national chairman of the ACF and former minister of agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, called on security agencies to do everything possible to apprehend those who assassinated mister Gulak and bring them to justice.

In a communique on Monday, Ogbe said the lives of northerners, and indeed of all Nigerians matter, adding that the ACF cannot keep mute when its people, and indeed all Nigerians are murdered in cold blood by misguided and atrocious people.

The ACF also cautioned all northerners traveling to the southeast to weigh the importance of such trips.