Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Man Accused Of Raping Minors, 11 Others In Katsina

A 50-year-old man, Abdulkadir Abdulkareemu has been arrested for allegedly raping two minors in Katsina State.

According to the police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, the suspect was said to have defiled the victims – both of the same mothers – aged between three and five years.

“The mother went and reported the matter to the GRA police station located in the state capital,” Isha said during a press conference in Katsina on Monday.

“The suspect is staying in the same house with the mother of the victims and he took advantage and raped the two minor girls. He usually takes them into his room and gives them either twenty or thirty naira.”

Also arrested were 11 others suspects for allegedly terrorising innocent people in the state.

Those apprehended were 10 social miscreants otherwise known as Kauraye between the ages of 20 and 25 who were arrested during a raid conducted across their various hideouts within the metropolitan area based on credible intelligence and reports received by the police command.

The police spokesman said the suspects were nabbed in possession of dangerous weapons and some quantities of drugs, rubber solution as well as Indian hemp.

A notorious fraudster was also arrested for duping people who don’t know how to operate their ATM machines.

Isah explained that the suspect was reportedly engaged in exchanging his ATM with that of his victims in the name of assisting them.

He said during the course of the police investigation, criminal charms, food items comprising four cartons of spaghetti, four bottles of juice and several ATM cards were recovered in possession of the suspect with over N1.6 million he claimed to have so far defrauded the general public.

The suspects during the police interrogation confessed to committing the crimes.