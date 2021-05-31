Reps Minority Caucus Condemns Killing Of Ahmed Gulak

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the killing of Mr Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement on Monday by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, the lawmakers described the killing of Gulak as wicked and barbaric.

They called on the police and other security agencies to apprehend the assailants and ensure that they were immediately made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The minority caucus is heavily disturbed by the worsening insecurity, violence, and killings in Imo, particularly since the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration took over the state.

“As representatives of the people, our caucus believes that the situation has gone beyond the capacity of the government of Imo State, especially given its failure to gain control since inception,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Jonathan’s Former Aide, Gulak

The lawmakers, therefore, demanded urgent security and constitutional steps to check rising violent activities, restore law and order, and bring the tense situation in the state under control.

They condoled with the family of late Gulak over the sad incident and urged Nigerians to remain at alert and continue to pray for God’s divine intervention for Nigeria at this trying time.

Gulak died on Sunday after gunmen attacked a cab conveying him and two others while on their way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He was reported to have left his hotel without informing the police and other security agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East.

According to the police, the APC chieftain left without any security escorts while the cab driver took an irregular route to the airport before the gunmen shot at him around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

They said the assailants, identified as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN), have been killed.

“Three AK 47 rifles, one pistol, five AK 47 magazines with 92 rounds of live ammunition, and criminal charms were recovered.

“The driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co-victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESN members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers,” a police statement said.