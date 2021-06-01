No Third Term Agenda, Elections Will Hold – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday suggested his administration has no third term agenda and will do its best to ensure elections hold across the country despite increasing violence.

The President made the comment after receiving the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and other electoral commissioners at the State House in Abuja.

INEC facilities across the country have recently come under attack.

In the last four weeks, 11 offices of the commission have been either set ablaze or vandalized, according to INEC chief, Professor Yakubu.

I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 1, 2021

“I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide,” Buhari said.

“These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”