Advertisement

Biden Vows To ‘Fill The Silence’ Over 1921 Massacre Of African Americans

Channels Television  
Updated June 2, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks on the American Jobs Plan, following a tour of Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia on May 3, 2021.
MANDEL NGAN / AFP

 

 

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday honored the forgotten victims of a 1921 massacre in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the worst episodes of racist violence in US history.

“I come here to help fill the silence because in silence wounds deepen,” Biden told an audience that included survivors of the Tulsa race massacre and their families.

Biden was in Tulsa to mark the 100th anniversary of the violence, which began after a group of Black men went to the local courthouse to defend a young African American man accused of assaulting a white woman.

The next day, at dawn, white men looted and burned the neighborhood, at the time so prosperous it was called Black Wall Street. As many as 300 African American residents lost their lives.

READ ALSO: Nearly 300 Rescued In Indonesia Ferry Accident

A century later, Biden said, Black Americans’ “sacred rights” to vote are under “assault with incredible intensity like I’ve never seen.”

Beyond financial compensation, city residents are counting on Biden’s visit to bring more attention to a tragedy that long remained taboo.

Tulsa has also begun to excavate mass graves, where many Black victims of the massacre are buried, in an effort to shed more light on the city’s dark past.

AFP



More on World News

Isaac Herzog Elected As Israel’s 11th President

US Risks ‘Losing A Friend,’ Erdogan Warns Before Meeting Biden

China Confirms First Human Case Of Bird Flu Strain

Italians Aghast As Notorious Mafia Killer Released

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV