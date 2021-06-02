EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects according to a statement by the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren were arrested on Monday, May 31, 2021, in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

“This follows credible intelligence received by the Commission about the involvement of the suspects in computer-related fraud.

“The suspects are: Nwomkiro Ekene Jude, Olukoya Oluwadamilare Timilehin, Akingbade Mubarak Ayoboye, Adeolu Kolawole Oluwajifemi, Nwankwo Tochuckwu Michael, Kehinde Timilehin Ajibola, Adesina Deji, Olalekan Abiola, Anthony Ekene Iwuji, Emeka Metuh and Oluwasegun Pelumi,” the statement addded.

Upon their arrest, items such as mobile devices, laptops, and exotic cars were recovered from them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are conducted.