Nigeria Unveils Final Team List For Africa Women’s Handball Nations Cup

The Handball Federation of Nigeria has unveiled a final list of sixteen players who will represent Nigeria at the Africa Women’s Handball Championship scheduled to begin on June 6.

Team Nigeria is expected to travel to Yaoundé, Cameroon on Friday, June 4. They will play in group B against host Cameroon, DR Congo, and Kenya.

Leading Coach Rafiu Salami’s team is Benue Queen’s left-back Dorathy Nyagh and Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 best goalkeeper Toyin Yusuf of Plateau Peacocks.

The League Champions, Adorable Angels of Kwara provided Muhinat Yusuf and Wuruola Nuhu. Edo Dynamos Alaska Palang and Daina Saaloo also made the list.

Safety Babes quartet of Patience Amodu, Chisom Umeh, Ruth Ojo Iko, and Taiwo Raji are included while Benin Republic-based players Rachael Ovetuo and Mercy Audu are the only foreign-based players to make the squad.

The team has been training under the guidance of Coach Rafiu Salami and his assistant Coach Yusuf Abdukadir for over a month at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja and played series of friendly matches to confirm their readiness for the tournament.

TEAM NIGERIA FOR THE WOMEN’S SENIOR AFRICA NATIONS CUP

PLAYERS:

1. Toyin Yusuf (PLATEAU PEACOCKS)

2. Patience Amodu (SAFETY BABES)

3. Alaska Palang (EDO DYNAMOS)

4. Daina Saaloo (EDO DYNAMOS)

5. Rachael Ovetuo (ASPAC, Benin Republic)

6. Khadijat Musbau (SEASIDER BABES)

7. Mercy Audu (ASPAC, Benin Republic)

8. Ahamefula C. Grace (ABIA VALIANTS)

9. Chisome Umeh (SAFETY BABES)

10. Dorathy Nyagh (BENUE QUEENS)

11. Ruth Ojo Iko (SAFETY BABES)

12. Taiwo Raji (SAFETY BABES)

13. Muhinat Yusuf (KWARA ADORABLE ANGELS)

14.Adaobi Okoro (DEFENDER BABES)

15. Ashiawu Wuraola Nuhu (KWARA ADORABLE ANGELS)

16. Ugochi Nnadi (IMO GRASSHOPPERS)

COACHES

17. Rafiu Salami – HEAD COACH (Issy Handball Club, Masculin, France)

18. Yusuf Ibrahim Abdulkadir -COACH (Plateau Peacocks, Nigeria).