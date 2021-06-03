Advertisement

France Suspends Joint Military Operations With Mali Over Coups

Channels Television  
Updated June 3, 2021
Mali, officially the Republic of Mali, is a landlocked country in West Africa.
Mali, officially the Republic of Mali, is a landlocked country in West Africa.

 

France said Thursday it will suspend joint military operations with Malian forces after the country’s second coup in nine months, “awaiting guarantees” that civilians return to positions of power.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Suspends Mali Over Second Coup In Nine Months

“Requirements and red lines have been set by ECOWAS and the African Union to clarify the framework for the political transition in Mali,” the armed forces ministry said in a statement seen by AFP. “While awaiting these guarantees, France has decided to suspend, as a temporary measure, joint military operations with Malian forces.”

 

AFP



More on Africa

Nine Dead In Ghana Gold Mine Collapse

Fresh Violence In DR Congo Leaves At Least 11 Dead

Senegal Warden Sacked After New ‘Escape Ace’ Jailbreak

Over 90% In Ethiopia’s Tigray Need Emergency Food Aid: UN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV